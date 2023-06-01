Fluence Expands Asset Performance Management Software in Latin America Through Contract with MPC Energy Solutions

Contract with MPC Energy Solutions adds seven solar plants under management in El Salvador, Colombia, and Mexico for Fluence’s Nispera™ asset performance management software

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, announced today a contract with MPC Energy Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable energy in the Latin American region, to optimize the performance of seven solar plants in Latin America using Fluence’s Nispera™ asset performance management (APM) software. The contract with MPC Energy Solutions marks Fluence’s entrance into El Salvador and Colombia and expands Fluence’s APM presence in Mexico. In Latin America, Nispera is also currently optimizing renewable energy assets in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.



Nispera integrates asset data with intelligent machine learning models and visualization tools to help uncover hidden performance issues, minimize downtime, and maximize energy production for energy storage and renewable assets. Nispera will support the proactive management of the MPC Energy Solutions assets, enabling the detection and resolution of performance and budget deviations, and ultimately is expected to deliver increased revenue and more clean energy to the grid.

“Renewable energy projects are the key to a sustainable future, but their success depends on effective performance management. Using Nispera for our renewable energy projects provides numerous benefits. By streamlining data collection and analysis, we can gain valuable insights into our operations, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions to optimize our performance. We can also monitor our KPIs in real time, allowing us to quickly respond to any issues that arise and ensure that our projects are running at peak performance. Ultimately, this leads to an increased productivity of our projects, and paves the way for a greener future in the region. We make clean energy happen,” said Martin Vogt, CEO for MPC Energy Solutions.

“We’re excited to begin working with MPC Energy Solutions and expand the presence of Nispera in the Latin America market,” said Gianmarco Pizza, Fluence Vice President, Global Head of Digital APM. “The continued global growth of our cloud-based software highlights the value Nispera delivers to help customers optimize the performance of their assets and ultimately maximize their revenues while lowering their overall cost of ownership.”

Recently, Fluence announced the expansion of Nispera to optimize the performance of energy storage, with 267 MW / 948 MWh energy storage assets currently under management globally. As an APM leader, Nispera is now operational on energy storage and all categories of renewables including solar, wind, and hydro and supports assets from any technology provider.

Nispera is part of Fluence IQ, an advanced digital platform for wind, solar, and energy storage software applications. Fluence is a leader in Software-as-a-Service products for managing renewable energy and storage assets, with a combined portfolio of more than 18 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Fluence is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

About MPC Energy Solutions

MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind farms, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. MPCES participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of Nispera, including its expansion to Latin America and ability to optimize energy storage assets, Nispera’s impact on the APM industry as a whole, and anticipated growth of clean energy generation and need for digital solutions like Nispera. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence’s control which may cause interruptions, delays or unanticipated performance of Nispera, and other factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2022 and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact

Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629