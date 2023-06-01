ABM Partners with Ohio-based Automotive Dealership to Increase EV Charging Infrastructure to Serve a New Generation of Models

Facility services and solutions provider ABM is electrifying auto dealerships nationwide with DC Fast and Level 2 Chargers, meeting the increased demand and production of electric vehicles

/EIN News/ -- MANSFIELD, Ohio, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), one of the nation’s largest providers of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, has partnered with Graham Ford automotive dealership in Mansfield, Ohio to accelerate the region’s adoption of electric vehicles (“EV”) with the installation of fast and effective EV charging stations at its facility. The EV infrastructure enhancements will exceed industry standards, and future proof the dealership by providing Graham Ford with six Level 2 chargers, and three DC (direct current) fast chargers to service its needs for both service customers and sales deliveries. The Graham Ford partnership reflects ABM’s sizable role as a strategic partner to the nation’s largest automakers and dealer networks, as auto manufacturers race to bring new EV models to market.



With Ohio ranked 17th nationally for most registered electric vehicles according to the Department of Energy, there is already significant local consumer demand for EV infrastructure. Graham Ford represents the latest port installation project ABM is delivering in the automotive dealership community, adding to its close to 30,000 installations nationwide.

As one of the country’s leading EV infrastructure installers, ABM is helping Graham Ford take the next step in making a long-term investment aligned with Ford’s overarching electric vehicle strategy, which includes an investment of more than $50 billion in electric vehicles globally through 2026 to develop breakthrough EVs as well as plans to manufacture them at scale at a run rate of 600,000 globally by late 2023 and 2 million by 2026.

“ABM is thrilled to work with many of the nation’s largest automotive dealership networks as their strategic partner in making innovative and forward-looking investments to efficiently service and sell the increasing number of EV models coming to the market,” said Mark Hawkinson, ABM’s President of Technical Solutions. “Looking holistically at their operation, the Graham Ford team is correctly viewing this opportunity as a strategic investment as the nation approaches a true EV boom. Much more than simply installing a couple of charging stations, we are helping this team evaluate power and grid capacity, selecting and installing the right technology for their needs today, while providing the infrastructure to support future growth and the added learning curve that comes with more electric vehicles, including training technicians and mechanics to service EV charging stations and future upgrades.”

As Ford and other auto makers recommend or require dealerships to make electrical infrastructure investments to prepare for an electric future, ABM is helping operators nationwide set the standard for the industry. ABM’s industry-leading capabilities and industry expertise allows for it to be a single-source solution for all EV charging needs, providing dealerships like Graham Ford with everything required to adapt to the future of the auto industry.

“We know EVs are coming, and we want to be at the forefront to ensure our customers continue to get the very best service and experience now and in years to come,” said Kenneth Williams, Vice President and General Manager, Graham Auto Group. “The country is moving full speed toward mass EV adoption, and Graham Ford is committed to meeting this growing demand, while providing the knowledgeable service and seamless experience our customers expect.”

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM's comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more.

