Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
12:20 pm ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The fireside chats will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the events.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


