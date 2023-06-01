Rani Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Svai Sanford, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4:00-4:25 pm E.T. in Track 3.

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit www.ranitherapeutics.com.

