Saint-Gobain accompanies Top 10 awards to honour creative architecture

VIETNAM, June 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Saint-Gobain Vietnam accompanied the 6th Top 10 Award as a silver sponsor.

The representative of Saint-Gobain presented the award for two winning projects in the Top 10 Houses category, namely Tam Đảo Retreat and Tiến's House, at the Top 10 Awards event organised by the Việt Nam Association of Architects, taking place at the Sofitel Metropole Hotel. Saint-Gobain's participation in the event shows its companionship and support for the development of Vietnamese architects and architecture firms.

Dương Thị Minh Phương, Head of Project Communication at Saint-Gobain said: "Saint-Gobain accompanying the award is our way of honouring talented architects and architecture firms devoting creative initiatives for the industry. As a leading provider of lightweight materials solutions, Saint-Gobain will support architects and architectural firms to create green buildings, bringing convenience to users."

Saint-Gobain Vietnam is a destination providing comprehensive construction material solutions. The group's products and solutions not only have outstanding quality but also meet many green standards such as EPD, Greenguard, Green Label Singapore allowing architects and construction investors to create a sustainable green building. — VNS