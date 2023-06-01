Vietjet awarded Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality in 2023

VIETNAM, June 1 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been honoured as the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality for 2023’ for the first time and named again as ‘Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2023’ for the 5th year in a row.

The double international awards were selected by AirlineRatings, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.

The airline is recognised for its newly launched SkyBoss Business class with all priorities and premium services on wide-body aircraft, including the comfy leather flatbeds and incredible on-board cuisine experience.

“Vietjet has been recognised for its constant efforts to diversify new and quality aviation products. The airline has put the A330 wide-body aircraft into operation, offering the premium class of SkyBoss Business, which enhances the seamless pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight’s experiences of flyers. Those services are pioneering and revolutionary for a low-cost airline,” said Airlineratings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

AirlineRatings has also rated Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety worldwide and the world’s Top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines for many years. It was voted as the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ last year also by AirlineRatings.

These major awards inspire the airline to keep up with the flight network and service expansion to bring more joyful and affordable connectivity while ensuring the excellent services performed by dedicated and professional cabin crew, Vietjet said in a statement.

The AirlineRatings “Airline Excellence Awards” has been hosted since 2013 to honor the world’s best airlines. This year awards were judged by five editors with decades of industry experience, combining major safety and government audits, with key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and others.

The world’s best airline 2023 list also names Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways, Ethiad Airways and Singapore Airlines. — VNS