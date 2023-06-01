Việt Nam opposes forced labour, as hundreds rescued from Philippines' illegal casino

VIETNAM, June 1 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reiterates its stance on fighting against illegal migration and human trafficking, as hundreds of Vietnamese were rescued from forced labour conditions in a casino in the Philippines.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Đức Thắng during the press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday has announced that to date, 140 Vietnamese citizens have been safely repatriated from the Philippines with the first 60 people arriving in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on May 30.

Earlier in May, Philippine authorities said that they had rescued more than 1,000 people, including 437 Vietnamese citizens, who were forced to work at a facility owned by Clark Sun Valley Hub Corporation in Pampanga Province, near the capital city Manila.

These individuals were reportedly deceived and trafficked to the Philippines, where they were held captive and made to participate in online scams.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Consular Department and the Vietnamese embassy in the Philippines to continue keeping in contact with local authorities to soon repatriate the remaining Vietnamese citizens safely and to ensure the lawful rights and interests of the citizens," Thắng noted.

According to Philippine officials, the victims had their passports confiscated and were forced to work 18-hour days. If they were caught chatting with others or taking longer breaks than allowed, their wages would be deducted.

At least 12 suspects have been arrested and are expected to be charged with the crime of human trafficking. They are seven Chinese nationals, four Indonesians, and one Malaysian.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that the policy of the Government of Việt Nam is to provide legal safe and orderly migration while resolutely fighting against illegal migration, human smuggling, and human trafficking," the deputy spokesperson said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with localities and relevant authorities to raise awareness for the people wishing to search for jobs abroad, to warn them against false promises of easy labour with no qualifications required but high pays, as they may easily fall victim to labour exploitation, become illegal migrants, or worse, even victims of human trafficking."

With regards to the traffic accident taking place in a mountainous area of Guangxi that resulted in the death of 11 Vietnamese citizens, Thắng said the Consular Department and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Nanning have cooperated with local authorities to instruct the victim's families on funeral arrangements and repatriation of their bodies.

The agencies have also implemented citizen protection measures as necessary to bring the two wounded Vietnamese citizens back home, the deputy spokesperson added.

Chinese media reported that at around 6.30am on May 19, a seven-seater vehicle with 14 people on board plunged off a cliff into a lake in Guangxi, near the border with Việt Nam.

Local Chinese authorities suspect that the accident is related to human trafficking activities in the border area. One of the survivors, who was the driver of the vehicle, has been temporarily detained for investigation. — VNS