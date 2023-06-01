Resonance Consultancy Reveals America’s Best Cities in 2023

The global place branding advisor today announced America’s 100 top-performing cities in their eighth annual 2023 America’s Best Cities Report.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and its Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the planet's urban centers. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics, user-generated reviews, social media and online activity.

The eighth annual America’s Best Cities ranking is an important, timely analysis of the urban centers that are leading the nation, and the world, in post-pandemic economic recovery.

“The 2023 America’s Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 110 metropolitan centers with populations of 500,000 or more, based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest in the U.S.,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analyzing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city's performance in the 26 factors analyzed, these are America’s Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Washington, D.C. Miami, FL Boston, MA Seattle, WA Houston, TX San Jose, CA

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About World's Best Cities

Best Cities is the home of Resonance's exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and Bloomberg calls it, “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.” WorldsBestCities.com | #BestCities

