Enovix Co-Founder to Speak at 13th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in Mainz, Germany

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its Co-Founder and Technical Advisor, Ashok Lahiri, will speak at the 13th International Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe in Mainz, Germany. The conference is in-person and online June 19-22, 2023.



His presentation begins at 11:40 a.m. (Central European Summer Time) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and is titled “Scaling-Up Commercial Batteries with High-Capacity Silicon Anodes.” Lahiri will provide an update on the company’s battery performance that pairs a 100% active silicon anode with EV-class cathode materials. In addition, he will discuss the potential benefits of the Enovix battery architecture for automotive OEMs including improved thermal performance and higher charge rates. He also will share the company’s plans for expansion and high-volume manufacturing in order to meet customer demand within its initial markets in the consumer electronics industry and the company’s unique safety system called BrakeFlow™.

More information on AABC Europe can be found here.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e17221e-c8a6-4473-baa1-5da86efe4242