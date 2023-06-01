Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,081 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two of Establishment Offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

 

Second District

  • On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-151-646

 

  • On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am, the suspect attempted to gain entry into an establishment in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. The suspect did not obtain any property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-166-362

 

Third District

  • On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 5:57 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN 23-027-659

 

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, 66-year-old Larry Fogle, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two of Establishment Offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more