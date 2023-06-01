Arrest Made in Burglary Two of Establishment Offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.
Second District
- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-151-646
- On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am, the suspect attempted to gain entry into an establishment in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. The suspect did not obtain any property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-166-362
Third District
- On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 5:57 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN 23-027-659
On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, 66-year-old Larry Fogle, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.