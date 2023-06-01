Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market is expected to hit USD 15.46 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market is segmented into Type, Technology and End-User Industry for the analysis of the market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of almonds is expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 6.35 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 15.46 Bn. CAGR 13.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 274 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Type, Technology and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Lithium-ion Battery Separator Market Size by value. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market through segments and their multiple sub-segments. The report provides a competitive landscape in the Lithium-ion Battery Separator Market based on market size, market share, and gross income of the major Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Key Players. It also includes the scope of the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five-force model, which includes growth hubs, opportunities, regional insights, and market restraints.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Overview

Lithium-Ion Battery Separators separate the anode and cathode to reduce the chances of short circuits. A separator is a polymer membrane positioned between the anode and cathode of a lithium-Ion Battery and prevents their contact. The growing automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, and electric vehicles are expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Dynamics

The growing electric vehicle industry increased the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, which are expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are widely used in all types of electric vehicles. These batteries sometimes cause short circuits and are expected to damage the vehicle. These factors are expected to increase the demand for battery separators and propel the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market. Advanced battery separators are required to protect lithium-ion batteries from degrading. Also, the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market growth is supported by the rising demand for smart gadgets and increased penetration of connected devices across the world. The Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc. and SK Innovation Co. Ltd. are some of the major Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Key Players. Recently on August 23, 2022, Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP and (Polypore) announced its alliance with American Battery Factory (ABF) to develop high-performance battery separators. These factors are expected to grow the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market size.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Regional Insights

The developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are known as hubs for the automotive industry and the major Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Key Manufacturers present in these countries. Due to these factors, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the Lithium-ion Battery Separator Market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent throughout the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the adoption of sustainable energy sources in the region and the increased use of electric vehicles and the presence of the biggest manufacturer and promoter of electric vehicles is expected to drive the North America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Segmentation

By Type:

Microporous

Ceramic-coated

Composite



The Microporous separator segment holds the largest revenue share of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market. Microporous separators are suitable for several applications since their characteristics such as high porosity and permeability.

By Technology:

Dry Processing

Wet Processing

The dry processing technology segment has become widely popular due to its advantages such as better stability, higher mechanical strength, and improved thermal stability. Whereas, wet processing involves aqueous solvents and chemical processes in Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Manufacturing.

By End-User:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Others

The lithium-ion batteries are mostly used in vehicles and automotive devices, hence the automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market by 2029.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Key Competitors include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

W-Scope Corporation

Entek International LLC

Freudenberg Group

Dreamweaver International LLC

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co. Ltd.

Foshan Jinhui Hi-tech Optoelectronic Material Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Qifeng Plastic Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Hi-tech New Material Co. Ltd.

Tianjin DG Membrane Tech Co. Ltd.

Celgard, LLC

Beijing Frotec Environmental Co. Ltd.

Xingke New Materials Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Tianfeng Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Suzhou GreenPower New Energy Materials Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mingda Technology Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Kangde Xin Composite Material Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market are:

What is the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator?

What was the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

What are the major restraints for the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

Which segment dominated the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Technology and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

