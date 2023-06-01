Simply Spiked Lemonade™ is serving up realness with the launch of the ‘Keep It Real Can’

The world’s first lie-detector-in-a-can encourages Canadians to ditch being polite, and serve up some cold, hard truth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is there anything Canadians won’t do to be nice? As a country that’s famous for being polite, data suggests the country is split on if it’s worth being a little less than real to keep the peace: according to a recent survey commissioned by Simply Spiked Lemonade™, just over half (51%) of Canadians 19+ have lied to avoid conflict and/or protect someone’s feelings. New-to-Canada Simply Spiked Lemonade™, on the other hand, is all about what’s real, all the time.



Made using REAL fruit juice and with an honest-to-goodness taste that’s shaking up alcohol cooler aisles across the country, Simply Spiked is bringing REAL taste to Canada this summer with a refreshingly simple shake-up and three distinct flavours:

Signature Lemonade: Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness.

What’s more, Simply Spiked is daring the country to ditch the fakeness by challenging Canadians to keep it REAL this summer - and leading by example.





That’s right, we are so committed to hearing the real and juicy truth that we’ve created the Keep It Real Can : the world’s first lie-detector-in-a-can, to help Canadians to serve up some Cold. Hard. Truth.

Featuring Galvanic Skin Response to monitor sweat gland activity and Pulse Rate electrodes to measure heartbeat, the Simply Spiked ‘Keep It Real Can’ spots the fakes and determines when someone is truly keeping it real.

The Simply Spiked-commissioned survey suggests that our Canadian willingness to be nice might be preventing us from being our truest selves - and the country can surely relate to the things we’re being less than real about…

Of all Canadians 19+:

39% have rejected invites because they “had plans”

39% have said “no problem” when it was definitely a problem

26% have been dishonest about liking a birthday/holiday gift

23% have lied about their thoughts on someone’s new look (Hey, maybe that haircut isn’t for everyone?)

And as it turns out, British Columbians find themselves in situations where they feel they should lie more than any other province: 23% of British Columbians 19+ say they feel compelled to lie often or very often, versus 18% in Ontario, 17% in Atlantic Canada, 13% in Alberta, only 9% in our sweet, sweet prairie provinces, and merely 7% in Quebec!

Luckily, the Simply Spiked Keep It Real Can is here to help every Canadian be more unapologetically themselves. Visit KeepItRealCan.ca and follow @simplyspikedca on Instagram to keep it real with the rest of Canada, and look out for sweet summer pop-ups near you for your chance to try Simply Spiked and the Keep It Real Can. Plus, capture your honest, juicy review of our equally juicy, spiked lemonade at KeepItRealCan.ca by July 15, 2023, and we’ll reward the REALEST reviewer with $5,000 CAD. See? Sometimes honesty does pay off!

