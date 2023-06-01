Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EDT).



All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are or will be made available in the “Investors” section of Pharvaris’ website under “Events & Presentations”. The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

