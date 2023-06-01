Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming Consumer Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming consumer conferences.



On June 6, 2023, the Company will attend the TD Cowen 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, New York. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 8:40am ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 7, 2023, the Company will attend the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference being held at the Loews Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. The Company will host a presentation at 1:20pm CT and hold meetings with investors throughout the day.

The audio portion of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com and will remain available for 90 days following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 31 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:

ICR

BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com



