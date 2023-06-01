Xtract One Technologies to Secure City of Phoenix Court Building

The Court Building Will Deploy Xtract One's SmartGateway System to Ensure Public Safety

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA:0PL) ("Xtract One"), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution will be deployed by the City of Phoenix to increase security and ensure public safety at the City's Court Building, which houses the courtrooms for the Phoenix Municipal Court.



Xtract One’s SmartGateway solution uses AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility. SmartGateway replaces traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and accurate patron screening without invading the sense of privacy and comfort of patrons.

“We are honored to be working with the City of Phoenix to implement our SmartGateway technology to enhance the security and safety of those at the Court Building,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We continue to speak with an increasing number of state and federal buildings, schools, and other public locations to protect their facilities. The priorities for each of these engagements, and for their choice of Xtract One is very similar – the requirement to cost-effectively detect weapons, the ability to fit the aesthetics of the building, and the flexibility to integrate with the unique requirements of each venue. We look forward to working closely with the City of Phoenix to provide a safe environment for all members of their community.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Multi-Sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About the City of Phoenix Municipal Court

The Phoenix Municipal Court, housed in the City of Phoenix Court Building, is the State of Arizona’s largest limited jurisdiction court. The Court handles cases ranging from minor traffic violations to Class 1 misdemeanors carrying a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $2,500 fine. Annually, the Court processes approximately 112,000 charges.

