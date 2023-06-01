Submit Release
Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company’s management team will attend the following upcoming investor event:

  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA on June 14 at 3:20 p.m. PT (6:20 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investors page on the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jacobs 
Chief Financial Officer 
investors@kymeratx.com 
857-285-5300

Chris Brinzey 
Managing Director, Westwicke 
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com 
339-970-2843 		 Media Contact:

Todd Cooper 
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs 
media@kymeratx.com 
857-285-5300

 


