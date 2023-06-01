Empire Communities Names First Chief Marketing Officer, Sean Taggart

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities is pleased to announce and welcome Sean Taggart as Chief Marketing Officer. Sean will report directly to Dan and Andrew Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officers. Sean brings extensive experience in innovative marketing strategies, digital transformation, customer experience and revenue growth across a variety of sectors including real estate, travel and hospitality, technology, and financial services.

Most recently, Sean served as the EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Amica Senior Lifestyles, where he was appointed to spearhead the organization’s transformation post-acquisition. During his tenure, he led the rebranding of the Company, substantially grew marketing and sales capabilities, and drove operational efficiencies and an elevated customer experience using digital technologies.

Prior, Sean spent 16 years with Fairmont Raffles Hotels International starting as Director, Direct Database Marketing and progressing to Senior Vice President, Marketing, and Interim Chief Marketing Officer with global responsibility for the group’s three brands, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, including 115 hotel and 26 residential properties across 34 countries. Here Sean provided strategic direction and execution in the disciplines of branding, digital, marketing communications, customer insights, digital, loyalty, distribution, and voice reservations. He developed Fairmont’s Guest Loyalty Program and spearheaded digital initiatives that expanded new markets and transformed the guest experience.

“We value the experiences and talents that Sean brings to the team,” says Daniel Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Empire Communities. “He will play a crucial role as we continue to create communities and experiences that matter for all our customers and employees.”

Sean earned a Master’s of Business Administration from Duke University, where he graduated with distinction as a Fuqua Scholar and a bachelor’s degree in Statistical Science from The University of Western Ontario. In addition, Sean earned his Certificate in Professional Achievement in Sales & Marketing from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. An active member of the community, Sean has served on several industry and not-for-profit boards including the Canadian Marketing Association and past Chair of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all new home building industry sectors, including low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 30 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award‐winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of North America’s largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders, with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.

