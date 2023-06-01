ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that management will present a company update at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in-person in New York, NY, from June 7 to 9, 2023. Presentation details are below. ASLAN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the day of the presentation.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Presentation Information

Format: Live presentation with webcast link

Presenter: Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM EDT

A replay of the presentation can be accessed directly at this link and will be posted to the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website and available for 90 days.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

