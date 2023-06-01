Virtual live hands-on training course for clinical trials sponsors using EudraVigilance system, Online, 14:00 - 18:00 Amsterdam time CEST , from 27/11/2023 to 29/11/2023
The training course includes a knowledge evaluation for which participants, who pass the evaluation, will receive a notification from the EMA.
Organisations, which aim to use EudraVigilance web application (EVWEB) to start the electronic reporting of ICSRs to EudraVigilance for the first time, need to provide such notification for at least one user to be able to successfully register with the EudraVigilance production environment.