Oska Pulse Clinical trials on the treatment of CRPS, Endometriosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis are our next targets for summer 2023.CARLSBAD, CA 92008, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oska Pulse is being evaluated in a clinical trial in Germany for the treatment of interstitial Cystitis
Initiated in March 2023, Oska Pulse is being studied in a clinical trial at the Department of Urology at the Clinic of Lueneburg to evaluate the effectiveness of pulsed electromagnetic field (PMEF) treatments on interstitial cystitis. The principal investigator, senior physician and medical specialist for urology, Dr. Björn Kaftan, is the coordinator of the Center for Interstitial Cystitis and Pelvic Pain. The trial was approved and is registered on https://www.drks.de/DRKS00030890. The Center for Interstitial Cystitis and Pelvic Pain at the Clinic of Lueneburg was certified in the spring of 2018 as the third center of this type in Europe by ICA-Deutschland e. V.
Clinical trials on the treatment of CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), Endometriosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis are our next targets for summer 2023.
Oska Pulse is proud to be at the forefront of pain relief technology and committed to providing patients with a safe and effective alternative to traditional pain management methods. The company's ongoing clinical studies reflect its dedication to innovation and achieving optimal clinical outcomes for its customers.
Important to note:
Oska Pulse is a non-invasive, portable PMEF device currently marketed in the United States for the treatment of pain* and in the European Union (EU) and Australia** for improved healing of existing conditions, reduction of inflammation and as an additional therapy in treating osteoarticular inflammatory conditions, i.e. arthritis. Oska Pulse provides drug-free pain relief with no side effects. Oska Pulse is designed in Perth, Australia, and manufactured in the USA.
*Oska Pulse is registered with FDA as a Class I, 510(k) exempt medical device.
**Oska Pulse is a CE/TGA Class IIA medical device.
Dr. Jeff Marksberry, MD, CCRP
Oska Wellness
jeff@oskawellness.com