Clean Energy Technologies to Ring The Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, June 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, CA., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a rising leader in clean energy solutions, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Kam Mahdi, and fellow CETY team members will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, June 2, 2023, to commemorate its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Markets.



A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will be available beginning at approximately 9:15 am PT. The ceremony can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10862118 and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Clean Energy Technologies (H.K.) Limited (CETY HK), our wholly owned subsidiary manages our NG trading operations in China to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

For information on CETY’s corporate structure refer to the Company’s 10K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@cetyinc.com

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com