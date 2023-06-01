Unprecedented Milestone in Canadian Real Estate as Luxury Properties Debut for Live Bidding at Sotheby’s New York

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Sotheby’s International Realty Canada present Vollebak Island and Sterling Manor at the first ever live auction of Canadian real estate at the iconic auction house

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian luxury real estate will make a historic debut at Sotheby’s, the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury, when two prestigious Canadian properties represented by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Sotheby’s International Realty Canada are offered for live bidding at the iconic Sotheby’s New York auction house on June 14, 2023. The live auction of Vollebak Island, located off the coast of Nova Scotia and Sterling Manor, a luxury property in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, will mark the first time that Canadian real estate has been presented for live auction at Sotheby’s New York, as part of Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week sales series.



“The presentation of Vollebak Island and Sterling Manor for live bidding at Sotheby’s New York will mark a historic first for Canadian real estate, putting our country’s luxury real estate opportunities on the world’s most prestigious stage,” says Don Kottick, President and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Sotheby’s world-renowned auction house has brought the most treasured possessions to the global market for close to three centuries and Sotheby’s International Realty’s affiliation with this brand heritage has helped us to build an innovative marketing and referral program that connects the world’s finest properties to discerning clientele online and through traditional channels. This upcoming live auction underscores the fact that Canada is now well-established as one of the most sought-after destinations for real estate on the global luxury market.”

Vollebak Island, located off the coast of Nova Scotia, is set to be auctioned by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in co-operation with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada listing agent Angie Bryant and Scott Bryant, Regional Director, Atlantic Canada. With an estimate of $5,000,000 to $10,000,000 USD, the island is a pragmatic utopia conceptualized by globally renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). Completely self-sufficient, the island boasts a diverse ecosystem of dense forests and over 11 acres of land to explore. Bidders will not only vie for the chance to own the majestic island but will also be granted coveted and exclusive rights to Ingels’ design vision, with planning permission for those designs.

“We are thrilled to offer this property at auction and provide bidders with an opportunity to own an exceptional piece of real estate. We couldn’t ask for a better suited property to include in our Exceptional Global Properties sale at Sotheby’s New York. This once-in-a-lifetime property exemplifies one of the most experiential real estate offerings in the world, and as such, we look forward to competitive interest from bidders all over the world,” says Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Listed for $15.5 million CAD, Sterling Manor, a modern masterpiece estate in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley is also scheduled for auction with no reserve through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for. The bespoke vertical entry gate hints at the opulence to come: follow the heated driveway to the sleek and modern exterior and enter the multi-award-winning interior design beyond. Craftsmanship, detail, and truly extraordinary finishes showcase the meticulous care in every inch of the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate. Outdoors, no fewer than seven unique exterior spaces provide seamless outdoor entertaining, with main patios overlooking the Okanagan.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties sale, both Vollebak Island and Sterling Manor will be on view from June 1–8, 2023 during Sotheby’s Luxury Week, a sale series showcasing a curated selection of the world’s most luxurious collectibles and real estate. Bidding for the properties will open online on June 8, 2023, at conciergeauctions.com and culminate live on June 14, 2023 at Sotheby’s New York.

“Luxury real estate auctions are piquing interest in the high-end real estate market, where qualified buyers can be rare and exceptionally discerning,” says Kottick. “We believe that our partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions can be a meaningful option for discerning clientele and agents, particularly for truly bespoke properties that may benefit from the unique exposure that this specific platform offers.”

About Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 35 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivalled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of approximately 1,000 offices in 81+ countries and territories to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit sothebysrealty.ca.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com .