Crestline Expands its Executive Management Team with the Appointment of Samuel M. Woodworth as Vice President, Business Development

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) today announced the appointment of Samuel (Sam) M. Woodworth as Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Woodworth joins Crestline with an extensive background in hospitality development and finance.



“We look forward to Sam’s contribution to our executive management team as Crestline continues to grow its position as a legacy hospitality management company throughout the U.S.,” said Mr. Carroll. “Sam shares Crestline’s commitment to collaborating with owners and investors to create an operations and customer service strategy that delivers exceptional results.”

Prior to joining Crestline, Mr. Woodworth was the Director, Acquisitions at Philadelphia-based GF Hotels & Resorts. He received his Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University’s, School of Hotel Administration.

Mr. Woodworth began his career as an investment sales analyst for select service hotel portfolios with JLL in Atlanta. He moved on to manage acquisitions, development, and client relations for HVMG, and CBRE. Among his additional achievements, Mr. Woodworth was the graduate program liaison to the 91st annual Hotel Ezra Cornell student-run conference highlighting the accomplishments of the student body to alumni and members of the hospitality industry, as well as a nominee for the 2023 Georgia Tech Alumni Association 40 Under 40 award. He is active in his community and a volunteer with the Red Cross.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 127 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,000 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

