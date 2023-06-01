Together we are Europe: Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine promote EU among teenagers in Chernivtsi region

More than a hundred schoolchildren in three lyceums in the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine participated in the activities of the EU-funded Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative, timed to celebrate Europe Day.

As part of the EU Delegation to Ukraine ‘Together we are Europe’ campaign, two young European Ambassadors, Ilya Lishman and Yuliya Kostiv, held presentations at Ostrytsky, Horbivsky, and Velikodubsky Lyceums on 26 May.

The schoolchildren aged 13-17 were told about the history of the European Union, EU institutions, opportunities that the EU provides for young people, and Ukraine-EU relations.

In addition, the participants of each event were able to test their knowledge about the European Union by taking part in a Kahoot quiz at the end of the presentation. Three winners from each school received EU-branded prizes – shopping bags, notebooks, and pens.

“In my opinion, such activities help spread EU values ​​among young people, which is an important component of Ukraine’s European integration,” said Yuliya Kostiv. “In addition, the participants had the opportunity to meet Ukrainians who have been involved in European achievements in one way or another. This only confirms the fact that Ukraine is a model of courage and talent, because, as EU High Representative Josep Borrell said, ‘the people of Ukraine belong to the European family’.”