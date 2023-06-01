Borrell in Chisinau officially inaugurates European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova

On 31 May, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell officially opened the European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova (EUPM Moldova).

The opening ceremony was timed to coincide with his visit to Chisinau. In Moldova, Borrell, along with other EU leaders, will participate in a summit of the European Policy Community, which takes place today, 1 June.

The civic mission will contribute to crisis management and the elimination of hybrid threats, including those related to cybersecurity, countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

“Moldova is not alone. You are our strategic partner. You are a future European Union member. Today, the deployment of this mission is another important political sign of the European Union’s support in these current difficult circumstances,” Josep Borrell said.

The EUPM Moldova mission was launched on 22 May 2023, following a request of the Moldovan Government. By the end of this summer, 39 foreign experts will join the mission.

