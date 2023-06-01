Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,980 in the last 365 days.

Borrell in Chisinau officially inaugurates European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova

On 31 May, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell officially opened the European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova (EUPM Moldova). 

The opening ceremony was timed to coincide with his visit to Chisinau. In Moldova, Borrell, along with other EU leaders, will participate in a summit of the European Policy Community, which takes place today, 1 June.

The civic mission will contribute to crisis management and the elimination of hybrid threats, including those related to cybersecurity, countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

“Moldova is not alone. You are our strategic partner. You are a future European Union member.  Today, the deployment of this mission is another important political sign of the European Union’s support in these current difficult circumstances,” Josep Borrell said.

The EUPM Moldova mission was launched on 22 May 2023, following a request of the Moldovan Government. By the end of this summer, 39 foreign experts will join the mission.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Borrell in Chisinau officially inaugurates European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more