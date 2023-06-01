2nd inauguration anniversary – Macao Grand Prix Museum continues to innovate, optimize and increase the synergy of “tourism +”

MACAU, June 1 - Celebrating its 2nd inauguration anniversary as an expanded attraction today (1 June), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management, rolls out a series of special offers and optimization of facilities. MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong attended the celebration activity today to experience the brand-new Motorcycle Racing Simulator, hoping that the debut of new interactive facilities can pass on the culture of the Macau Grand Prix vibrantly and enhance the synergy of “tourism +”.

Free admission and lively vibes

Residents and visitors could enjoy free visits to the Museum today (1 June). They took pictures with Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, obtained twisted balloons and completed assigned tasks in exchange for museum souvenirs. A special sale is offered at the gift shop to celebrate the 2nd inauguration anniversary. Locals and visitors enjoyed their visit at the Museum in a lively atmosphere.

New Motorcycle Racing Simulators bring the thrill

The Museum debuted the new Motorcycle Racing Simulators today (1 June). With the advanced and professional motion system, brand-new technology of motion senser, actual control of motorcycle and VR headset, players can enjoy the virtual experience of motorcycle racing on Guia Circuit.

Video memory at 360 video booth

Between 1 – 4 June, the Museum features a 360 video booth. Museum visitors can carry fun props and have their videos taken. The electronic video files can be obtained as a keepsake.

Limited special at café

Starting from today, the Museum’s café offers two new themed combos – champion burger combo and racing cat kid combo. The café also distributes gifts limited for June, the MPSCOMIC drip bag coffee or the racing cat key chain and stickers, while the stock lasts.

Continued optimization enriches visitors’ experience

Since its inauguration as an expansion project on 1 June 2021, the Museum keeps optimizing and introducing new elements, while enriching the diversity of its exhibits and facilities. This March, the Museum collaborates with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to exhibit the wax figures of eight internationally-renowned racing drivers at the Museum. In celebration of the inauguration anniversary, the new Motorcycle Racing Simulator was launched today, to make residents and visitors’ museum experience more fascinating. Last year (1 June 2022 – 31 May 2023), the Museum organized 14 parent-and-child workshops, carrying on the motorsport culture through educational fun experiences.

Nearly twofold year-on-year increase in visitor figure in the first five months of 2023

Since its inauguration in 2021, the Museum has welcomed 120,000 visitors in total by far. Between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, a total of 66,244 persons visited the Museum, a rise of 32% in comparison with the first year after inauguration. A total of 9,179 persons (in 798 groups) received the guided tour services for schools, organizations and the public. With Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, the number of museum visitors increased considerably. Between January and May 2023, the monthly average of visitors increased nearly twofold compared with the monthly average in the first five months of 2022.

Boost “tourism +” synergy

The Macau Grand Prix is a historic legacy, prestigious event and tourism gem of the city. As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of educational fun, leisure and learning for all, carrying on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy and stepping up the synergy of "tourism +".

MGTO capitalizes significantly on the Macau Grand Prix as the city’s unique calling card to promote the destination, deepen “tourism + sports” integration and raise Macao’s charm for travelers. The Office will strive to optimize and innovate on the Macao Grand Prix Museum that houses the motorsport culture on its path to become an iconic museum.

For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.