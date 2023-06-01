Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Share to Grow USD 122.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%, Size, Demand, Overview, Type, Drug Delivery, Raw Material, Region, Supply and Demand Side Analysis: Latest Report by Delvens

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Metal), Type (Plastic Bottles, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Labels & Accessories, Pre-filled syringes), Drug Delivery, Region, Supply & Demand Side Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030

Pharmaceuticals are most frequently administered as tablets, capsules, liquids, or powders. Their packaging options include rigid bottles, standup pouches, flat pouches, sachets, and blister packs, among others. Packaging companies are putting more of an emphasis on dispensing mechanisms, administration aids, sustainable materials, tamper-evident features, and counterfeiting measures to increase the functionality and safety of their packaging.

To boost the sustainability of packaging, businesses are primarily concentrating on the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and developing packaging from biodegradable material. Leading provider of pharmaceutical packaging, Gerresheimer AG, has been selling glass bottles constructed of PCR glass for a while. The business additionally sells bottles composed of R-PET and BIO-PET (resins derived from sugarcane plants). In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the movement towards sustainable packaging would accelerate dramatically.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview

COVID-19 Vaccine Production Causes Vial Shortage, But Market Otherwise Fairly Steady

Apart from a persistent glass vial shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic has had no direct impact on the pharmaceutical packaging industry. Only a small part of pharmaceutical packaging is used for COVID-19 vaccines, and demand for the majority of pharmaceutical packaging has been rising in line with patterns in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and nutritional supplements.

With a roughly eight billion-person world population, the necessity for numerous COVID-19 vaccinations that require two doses (plus a booster), and sizable current demand for vials for other medications, the demand for glass vials has become enormous and is testing current capacity levels. Due to the capital-intensive nature of production and difficulties locating adequate raw materials, vial manufacturing has been slow to scale up to meet growing demand, however, several expansions have been reported.

Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Material, Product, End-Use, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled Amcor plc; Becton, Dickinson, and Company; AptarGroup, Inc.; Drug Plastics Group; Gerresheimer AG; Schott AG; Owens Illinois, Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; WestRock Company; SGD Pharma; International Paper; Comar, LLC; and CCL Industries, Inc.; Vetter Pharma International





Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Due to their low cost and capacity to accommodate a wide variety of oral (solid and liquid) and topical medicines, plastic bottles will continue to account for the lion's share of both demand value and unit demand.

Blister packs' rising uses as unit dose containers for solid oral prescription and clinical trial treatments as well as high-visibility packages for over-the-counter oral medications, dietary supplements, and nutritional preparations will drive blister pack growth in both value and unit demand.

Prefillable syringes will see the quickest rate of demand increase in terms of value among all main pharmaceutical packaging due to the advantages they provide for the administration of parenteral medications and vaccinations in terms of infection prevention, reaction time, and labor savings.

Enhanced barrier and low-cost benefits in the packaging of injectable pharmaceuticals and vaccines will encourage increases in parenteral vial demand.

Applications for pre-fillable inhalers, especially dry powder vials, will increase as their use in the packaging of inhalable respiratory drugs for asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions increases.

Pharmaceutical pouches, prescription tubes, and strip packs will have the most global growth potential in the unit dose applications sector.

Shorter hospital stays will be countered by the growth of home healthcare services, ensuring a constant need for IV preparations and the associated semi-flexible and mini-bag containers.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Regional Insights

With a revenue share of 41.2% in 2022, North America dominated the market. The region's largest end-use sector was pharmaceutical manufacturing, which includes in-house production. Throughout the forecast period, the existence of numerous producers of pharmaceutical plastic bottles in the nation, including AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Ltd., and Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is projected to have a beneficial effect on the demand for these bottles.

From 2023 to 2030, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest CAGR of more than 11%. Over the projection period, it is predicted that rising disposable income levels and rising health awareness among consumers in the Asia Pacific, particularly in developing nations like China and India, will promote the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increase demand for its packaging. In 2020, China dominated the Asia Pacific region's market and will continue to hold the top spot in the years to come as a result of expanding government initiatives like Healthy China 2020, rising contract manufacturing operations, and a rapidly aging population.

Due to increased R&D efforts and the release of new medications targeted at enhancing patient health and quality of life, Europe is predicted to experience significant growth. In Europe, businesses like BioNTech SE and CureVac have had success with their vaccines in 2020, which has been luring investments in the biotech sector in nations like Germany, Russia, and the U.K.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook

Driver: Technological developments will aid pharmaceutical packaging's expansion

Systems known as nano-drug delivery systems employ nanoparticles to deliver therapeutic drugs to specific locations with precise timing. The technology for treating cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and microbial disorders is young but evolving quickly. Due to the site-specific and target-oriented medication delivery capabilities of nanotechnology, treating chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is made much easier. A unique kind of packaging called CRP (Child-Resistant Packaging) is designed to lessen the possibility of kids handling and consuming dangerous materials. With this packaging, a pharmaceutical product cannot be opened by youngsters. For prescription drugs, nicotine-based products, and over-the-counter medicines, CRP is mandated by law. For medications including aspirin, paracetamol, elemental iron, contraceptives, and others, CRP is required in developed nations.

Restraint: Inadequate access to quality healthcare

In underdeveloped economies, access to healthcare facilities is severely hampered by poverty. Money, lack of expertise, awareness of basic medical procedures, and outdated equipment are the main barriers stopping people from getting healthcare services. These problems limit the market for pharmaceutical packaging in developing nations like India, South Africa, Brazil, and others. The majority of Indians still experience health issues as a result of insufficient access to and quality of care.

Opportunity: Growing need for basic pharmaceutical packaging

Products used in primary pharmaceutical packaging are those that have direct contact with the drug or medicine. They often consist of glass bottles, plastic bottles, pre-filled syringes, blister packing, pre-filled inhalers, and medicine tubes. Pre-fillable syringes and pre-fillable inhalers are the main drivers of this segment's expansion. Blister packs, ampoules & vials, and plastic bottles are some more popular pharmaceutical packaging options that are expanding quickly. The primary packaging market will be driven by improvements in biotechnology, which will result in the development of new injectable parenteral medicines and increased demand for highly visible unit dose packaging for conditions like diabetes.

Challenge: Preventing the sale of fake goods

When counterfeit medications are taken, they can have negative side effects like allergic responses or even death since they are created with the wrong chemicals in the wrong amounts. Drug counterfeiting is recorded in developing nations including China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, accounting for over half of all reported cases. The availability of fake medications and fake packaging is growing as a result of the delays in the clearance of new drugs and their packaging brought on by expensive and lengthy product development cycles. These fake goods can cause allergic responses, nausea, vomiting, and other unpleasant side effects in people. The sector faces significant difficulty in protecting against these fake goods.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market are Amcor plc; Becton, Dickinson, and Company; AptarGroup, Inc.; Drug Plastics Group; Gerresheimer AG; Schott AG; Owens Illinois, Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; WestRock Company; SGD Pharma; International Paper; Comar, LLC; and CCL Industries, Inc.; and Vetter Pharma International among others.

Recent Developments

Berry Global Group and Raw Elements USA will collaborate in January 2022 to introduce a sustainable tube produced from sugarcane. The tubes are created from discarded sugarcane, which is transformed into HDPE and LDPE to produce a substance with the same chemical composition as polyethylene derived from fossil fuels.

In July 2022, Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG announced a partnership to create a new ready-to-use solution platform based on the EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform.

In June 2021, Amcor PLC unveiled the ACT2100 heat seal coating for use with paper and DuPont Tyvek2 packaging of the highest quality. This cutting-edge coating technology offers improved performance characteristics for medical applications.

A joint venture for pharmaceutical packaging is announced by Schott AG and the Serum Institute of India in August 2021. Serum Institute of India (SII) buys a 50% investment in Schott Kaisha to join Schott in a joint venture and guarantee a supply of pharmaceutical packaging.

