KaiOS and Konnect unite to unleash potential in Africa

KaiOS and Konnect join forces to empower African communities through strategic Memorandum of Understanding.

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KaiOS Technologies, the leading mobile operating system for smart feature phones, and Konnect, a key player in expanding financial inclusion and providing secure payment solutions, are thrilled to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This significant partnership aims to expand access to financial and digital services among communities and individuals in Africa by leveraging the aggregation of payment methods and connecting multiple payment networks through affordable devices.

KaiOS Technologies is a dominant player in emerging markets, enabling over 175 millions users globally, to access digital services, internet connectivity, and popular apps through affordable smart feature phones. The company's vision of connecting the unconnected aligns perfectly with Konnect's goal of expanding financial inclusion and providing secure and innovative payment solutions.

Konnect has established itself as a key player in the digital payment sector by providing reliable, secure, and user-friendly payment options to its customers. The company's vision resonates deeply with KaiOS, as both organizations believe that access to digital services and financial tools is vital for driving inclusive growth and improving the lives of individuals in underserved communities.

"At KaiOS, our mission is to make the internet accessible to as many users as possible and provide them with tools and access to information to improve their lives and open up new opportunities. Partnering with Konnect, as we are currently doing in Ivory Coast, is a great opportunity to bring innovative services to our users," said Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with KaiOS”, added Amin Ben Abderrahman, CEO of Konnect. “We believe that through this collaboration we can revolutionize the financial landscape in Africa, unlock new opportunities and promote economic growth.”

Africa, with its rapidly growing population and increasing internet penetration, presents a unique opportunity for KaiOS and Konnect to make a meaningful impact.

The combination of KaiOS' affordable smart feature phones and Konnect's accessible payment solutions will enable individuals and communities across the continent to overcome traditional barriers to financial inclusion and fully participate in the digital global economy.

About KaiOS Technologies

KaiOS Technologies is an advanced mobile operating system that enables a new category of smart feature phones to bridge the gap between feature phones and smartphones and give millions of people worldwide access to the internet and a wide range of digital services.. Visit www.kaiostech.com for more information.

About Konnect

Konnect is an African Fintech company that is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion globally by granting access to financial services, reliable payment solutions and secure transactions. To learn more about Konnect, please visit https://konnect.network/

