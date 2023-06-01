BC Platforms Acquires 4Pharma, a Leading International Provider of Medical Research Data and Analytics Services for Global Clinical Trials and Real World Data

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announces the acquisition of 4Pharma Ltd, a well-established contract research organization providing medical research services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Financial details are not disclosed. The acquisition expands BCP’s global service offering for accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. In addition, 4Pharma customers will benefit from additional services in the field of RWD through the BC Platform technology.



4Pharma (HQ Turku, Finland and Lund, Sweden) was founded over twenty years ago, and has collaborations with around 70 clients in the Nordics, Central Europe, and the US. The company has developed significant expertise in a broad range of therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, musculoskeletal, respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, and gynecology. The company provides medical research services in several areas: high-quality and cost-effective solutions for the management and delivery of clinical trial data, including Real World Data; medical writing; patient safety data collection, analysis, and reporting including data visualization; trial design & interpretation; health technology assessment; supporting global regulatory submissions to the FDA (USA), EMA (Europe) and PMDA (Japan); and risk-based patient monitoring. With this acquisition BCP bolsters its capabilities in these valuable areas for drug development and clinical research which further diversifies its service portfolio for pharma and biotech clients.

Tero Silvola, CEO at BC Platforms, said, “This exciting acquisition of the excellent 4Pharma brings impressive healthcare data intelligence expertise. It aligns with our vision to build a world leading analytics platform to enable the pharmaceutical industry’s advancement of precision medicine, improving the efficiency of drug development and patient outcomes. This expands our service offering to healthcare and lifesciences customers, as well as connecting data partners in a global, interoperable federated network. We combine omics and clinical data assets around the world, without compromising data privacy and security. This enables our customers to conduct novel research and discover fascinating new insights to advance healthcare which are fundamental to helping patients receive better treatments and care.”

Tero Oinonen, CEO at 4Pharma, said “4Pharma’s business has thrived for two decades through providing state-of-the-art biostatistics, data management and medical writing services by highly experienced pharmaceutical industry professionals. Our clinical trial data management and statistical expertise have been at the heart of several successful global regulatory submissions to the world’s leading regulators in the USA, Europe, and Japan, and we have done hundreds of clinical studies for our global clients. Our team has a wealth of top-quality industry expertise which takes our clients beyond their data. We are thrilled to join forces with BCP. There are clear synergies and shared values between our companies, including a possibility to combine novel technology, BCP’s data network and 4Pharma’s biostatistics and data management services. We share a data driven mindset and an open-minded dedication to science, which can propel the provision of healthcare data management and analytics to new heights.”

Laurent Samama, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital, said, “When we led last November’s USD 20 million growth equity financing of BC Platforms it was to underpin the company’s position as Europe’s leading Real World Data provider. Today’s synergistic acquisition is precisely aligned with that plan, with 4Pharma’s holistic expertise in life sciences research and development including regulatory knowledge boosting the already phenomenal power in BCP’s genomic data discovery and analytics platforms. We believe this is a perfect time to grow rapidly and ensure we can provide enterprise level solutions to our primary target segments.”

The acquisition is due to complete by end Q2 where Tero Oinonen becomes Executive VP, North-Europe for BCP. It grows BCP’s capabilities in providing ‘data intelligence’ analytics services to its clients. The company’s focus is on incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence into generating useable clinical, and drug development, insights from Real World Data.

Notes to Editors

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalised medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonise, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London and Boston. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

BC Platforms AG

Tero Silvola

Tel: + 358 40 590 5733

tero.silvola@bcplatforms.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout

Tel: +44 7789 435 990

katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch

Tel: +44 7747 875 479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com