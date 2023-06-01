Derby Barracks / Burglary +

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5002501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola / Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2023 / 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105 – North Troy, VT RT 105 – Newport Center, River Road - North Troy

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent, Unlawful Mischief & Arson.

VICTIM: Chaput’s Family Farm

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: Aureon Nommik

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: ATM Advantage

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/28/2023, at approximately 0100 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a break-in at 1688 VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. The building that sits at that location is a closed restaurant. A short time after, State Police were alerted to a truck and cattle trailer engulfed in flames on River Road in the Town of North Troy. Subsequent investigation later revealed a 2011 Ford F-550 which was connected to a gooseneck cattle trailer and was stolen from Chaput’s Family Farm in the very late hours of 05/27/2023. The truck and trailer were then driven to the closed restaurant located at 1688 VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center where a person(s) forcefully entered and stole an ATM which was within. The truck and trailer shortly after was driven to River Road in Troy where the truck and the ATM within the cattle trailer were set on fire.

North Troy Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

These incidents remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed any part of these crimes or may have information, contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies, offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.