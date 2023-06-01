Jesus Coin Unveils Trustless and Transparent Meme Coin with AI Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jesus Coin, the revolutionary meme coin that combines the power of AI with good Christian memes, is poised to take the cryptocurrency world by storm. With its commitment to zero fud and 100% good Christian memes, Jesus Coin aims to bring joy, positivity, and financial freedom to its community of believers. Powered by a clean contract, renounced ownership, and robust security features, Jesus Coin sets a new standard in the world of meme coins.





CEO Martin Windward is excited about the potential of Jesus Coin and the impact it can have on the crypto community. In a recent interview, he expressed his vision for the coin, saying, "We wanted to create something that not only captures the imagination of meme enthusiasts but also aligns with Christian values. With Jesus Coin, we aim to bring people together through humor, positivity, and the power of blockchain technology."

One of the key features that sets Jesus Coin apart is its clean contract. By renouncing ownership of the smart contract, the creators of Jesus Coin ensure that they have no control over its functions. This trustless and transparent approach provides investors with a sense of security, knowing that their investment is safe from manipulation. The renounced ownership feature demonstrates Jesus Coin's commitment to building a community-driven project.

To further safeguard the interests of investors, Jesus Coin employs liquidity locking. This innovative mechanism prevents pool tokens from being transferred or redeemed until a predetermined amount of time has passed. This not only instills confidence in the marketplace but also protects investors from potential rug pulls or liquidity manipulations. Jesus Coin's dedication to transparency is evident in the tools and standards they have put in place to ensure proper execution of liquidity locking procedures.

Another crucial aspect of Jesus Coin's commitment to the community is the thorough contract audit. Conducting an audit of a smart contract is essential for identifying any security flaws or inefficient programming. By undergoing a meticulous audit process, Jesus Coin developers demonstrate their dedication to creating a safe and reliable blockchain application. Investors can rest assured that their funds are protected and that the project adheres to the highest standards of quality.

Jesus Coin's journey into the world of meme coins has been met with great enthusiasm from the community. Believers and meme enthusiasts alike are embracing the unique combination of humor and spirituality that the coin embodies. Its clean contract, liquidity locking, and contract audit provide an additional layer of trust and reliability, setting it apart from many other meme coins in the market.

Jesus Coin represents a new paradigm in meme coins, bringing together the power of AI, Christian memes, and blockchain technology. With its commitment to zero fud, fixed supply, and clean contract, Jesus Coin is poised to make a lasting impact on the crypto world. By spreading good Christian vibes and financial freedom, Jesus Coin aims to inspire believers and meme enthusiasts to come together and create a community that uplifts and supports one another.

About Jesus Coin

Jesus Coin is a meme coin that combines the power of AI with good Christian memes. It aims to spread positivity, joy, and financial freedom through its unique approach to the cryptocurrency market. With a clean contract, renounced ownership, liquidity locking, and contract audit, Jesus Coin sets a new standard for meme coins, providing investors with a secure and trustworthy investment option. For more information, visit https://jesuscoin.info/

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jesuscoin_bsc

Telegram: https://t.me/jesuscoin_main

Medium: https://medium.com/@jesuscoin_bsc

Github: https://github.com/jesuscoinbsc

Token Links

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/jesus-coin-bsc/

BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6120ba0b3538e40aa7aac32558e5dd0737b7ac90

Token docs: https://doc.jesuscoin.info/

Media Contact

Brand: Jesus Coin

Contact: Media team

Email: hello@jesuscoin.info

Website: https://jesuscoin.info/

SOURCE: Jesus Coin