New Esthetician Joins Dermatology Group of Arkansas

Licensed Esthetician Alexis Shipley Brings Her Skills to the Skin-Focused Practice Based in Little Rock

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermatology Group of Arkansas—providing comprehensive surgical, medical, and cosmetic dermatological care in Little Rock and beyond—is pleased to welcome licensed esthetician Alexis Shipley to the team.

Alexis is a native of Little Rock who graduated from Parkview High School, then went on to complete her bachelor of science degree in biology in 2012 at the University of Central Arkansas. She then attained her state license in esthetics in 2019.

Alexis is providing a wide range of skin rejuvenation treatments at Dermatology Group of Arkansas, including dermaplaning, chemical peels, and microneedling. She is also certified in several types of lasers and is highly knowledgeable when it comes to multiple skin care lines. She is looking forward to building relationships with a diverse group of patients and helping women and men alike to achieve their cosmetic goals, boost their self-confidence, and match their inner vitality to their outer appearance through rejuvenating treatments, education, and advice.

In her free time, Alexis has a passion for beekeeping and has spent seven years as a beekeeper. She enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her family, as well as her dogs.

The Dermatology Group of Arkansas provides wrinkle relaxers such as BOTOX®, dermal fillers, laser and light treatments, skin tightening treatments, and skin rejuvenation methods in addition to treatments for skin cancer and a range of other skin conditions. Injectables are primarily used for reducing wrinkles on the face or improving the definition of facial contours, while skin rejuvenation treatments work on the outer layers of skin to enhance overall tone and texture.

The Dermatology Group of Arkansas team takes a patient-centric approach to dermatology services and is committed to providing the most effective skin care solutions in a comfortable environment. Their team includes highly qualified and experienced physicians who specialize in all fields of skin care, along with physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and estheticians—including the new Alexis Shipley!

For more advice about dermatological care in Little Rock, contact the Dermatology Group of Arkansas. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to request an appointment if you’d like to learn more.