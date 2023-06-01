[Latest] Global Armored Vehicles Market Size is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.36% to Reach US$ 27.83 Billion By 2030 | Custom Market Insights Study

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Armored Vehicles Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 19.89 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 27.83 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BAE Systems, Lenco Industries, Inc., Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, Rheinmetall AG, Textron, Inc., International Armored Group, IVECO, STAT, Inc., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, Elbit Systems, Navistar, Inc., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 01, 2023 -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Armored Vehicles Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Defense, Commercial), By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Armored Vehicles Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 19.89 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.88 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach a value of around USD 27.83 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.36% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The market is expected to reach USD 27.83 billion by the year 2030 from USD 18.9 billion in the year 2021. As there has been an increase in cross-border troubles and an increase in the cases of asymmetric warfare the demand for armored vehicles is expected to grow during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East region the original equipment manufacturers are concentrating on providing better vehicles. There have also been increased cases of failure of these armored vehicles in the region which are electrical or mechanical in nature. This will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. As the manufacturing of the components and the automotive parts word of acted during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the market for armored vehicles had also dropped. Disruption in the supply chain and logistics had hampered the market. There were increased regulations for the import and export of various materials due to which the armored vehicles market was facing a major challenge.

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. Technologically advanced armored vehicles and vehicles with advanced features are available in the American market.

The United States government is also increasing the amount of money invested for research and development purposes that have and hence the quality of these vehicles. Manufacturers are also constantly focusing on providing innovative products in the market. There’s a growing demand for unmanned armored vehicles in the North American region for performing various functions.

The defense budgets of the countries like China and India have also increased in recent years and these nations are expected to procure a larger number of armored vehicles in the coming years period these nations are also creating a major demand for advanced vehicles.

All of these factors are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The government of the United States is engaging in adopting modern techniques for the development of these vehicles. The presence of the various market players in the North American region will also play an instrumental role in the growth of the market. As that has been increased cases of political unrest and terrorism across the globe the demand for armored vehicles is expected to grow in the coming years. Most of the regions are expected to show steady growth in the coming years. The market players across the globe are also adopting the way of partnership by engaging with the emerging nations across the globe in order to acquire the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cases of asymmetric warfare are expected to grow in the coming years due to which the market will have a positive impact. Increased cases of political instability are one of the factors that will drive market growth in the coming years. Constant political unrest due to social or cultural reasons will drive the market growth in the coming years. Religious and economic conflicts between the nations will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The government of various nations is adopting these vehicles in order to protect them against the insurgent attacks or the terrorist attacks that are predicted in the coming years. These vehicles are expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region especially for India as India is expected to adopt armored vehicles in order to carry out its operations in the Naxalite areas.

Restraints

In the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East region, there are no manufacturers due to which the market growth will be hindered. Most of these market players are based in the European and North American regions. The Asia Pacific market and the Middle East market are emerging.

The countries in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East region are dependent on the European and North American countries for procuring armored vehicles. Procuring these vehicles is extremely expensive due to which the market growth will be hindered during the forecast period. The demand for these vehicles will also be less due to its expensive procurement method.

Opportunities

There is a growing demand for unmanned systems across the globe, especially in the nations of the North American region and the European region. In order to perform the functions of surveillance and intelligence, many countries are adopting unmanned systems. As the budget for further defense systems in the nations like Germany, Italy, and Spain is less the demand for unmanned systems will continue to grow as it will play an important role in replacing the army personnel.

Challenges

In order to acquire the tanks a huge amount of money is required. In order to develop and design these tanks a lot of time is needed and it also requires higher technical expertise. These tanks need to be developed with unique capabilities for them to be highly lethal during the time of warfare. Developing such tanks is extremely expensive. And this will be a major challenge in the growth of the market during the forecast period. As the number of features provided in an armored vehicle increases the cost of these vehicles also increases.

Armored Vehicles Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Defense, Commercial), By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 27.83 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.36% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players BAE Systems, Lenco Industries, Inc., Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, Rheinmetall AG, Textron, Inc., International Armored Group, IVECO, STAT, Inc., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, Elbit Systems, Navistar, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product, Mobility, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the product, the main battle tanks segment will continue to grow well in the coming years period in order to strengthen the army of various nations governments are taking initiatives for the same. In order to protect their military forces from various attacks, governments are engaging in procuring and developing vehicles that provide ambush protection and vehicles that are mine-resistant.

On the basis of the type of mobility, the Weald segment will grow well during the forecast. As these types of armored vehicles will be used for surveillance and intelligence purpose. These vehicles will also be used for transportation purposes and the market demand will be high in the coming years. Apart from the use of wheeled armored vehicles, there shall be increased use of tracked armored vehicles in the coming years. As the demand for the vehicles which are used on the rough lands is expected to grow in the coming years the demand for armored vehicles will increase during the forecast period.

Recent developments

A contract was signed between Israel’s aerospace industries and its defense ministry in the year 2021. According to the contract the organization is expected to engage in the manufacturing and supply of the Z-MAG Vehicles which are used in all different types of Terrains.

Segments covered in the armored vehicles market

By Product Outlook Combat Vehicles Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) Light Protected Vehicles (LPV) Main Battle Tanks (MBT) Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Tactical Vehicle Others Combat Support Vehicles Armored Supply Trucks Armored Command & Control Vehicles Repair & Recovery Vehicles Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

By Type Electric Armored Vehicles Conventional Armored Vehicles

By Mobility Wheeled Tracked

By Mode of Operation Manned Armored Vehicles Unmanned Armored Vehicles

By Point of Sale OEM Retrofit

By System Engines Drive Systems Ballistic Armor Fire Control Systems (FCS) Navigation Systems



By Geography

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

