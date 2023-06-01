SAGALIAM ACQUISITION CORP. CONFIRMS FUNDING AND EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: “SAGAU”, “SAGA”, “SAGAR”) (“ we ”, “ us ”, “ our ”, or the “ Compan y”) announced today that it was exercising its option to extend the time available to consummate its business combination to June 23, 2023.



Business Combination Extension

The date by which the Company has to complete its business combination has been extended by the Company from May 23, 2023 to June 23, 2023 (the “ Extension ”) by depositing $57,380.22 into the trust account for its public stockholders. The Extension is the sixth of ten one-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents and provides the Company with additional time to complete its business combination.

NASDAQ Delisting Notice

On May 26, 2023, Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Letter, the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) was below the $50 million minimum MVLS requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “MVLS Rule”). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company will have 180 calendar days, or until November 22, 2023 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule. To regain compliance with the MVLS Rule, the Company’s MVLS must equal or exceed $50 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time prior to the Compliance Date. If the Company regains compliance with the MVLS Rule, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation and will close the matter.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with the MVLS Rule by the Compliance Date, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel. The Letter notes that the Company may be eligible to transfer the listing of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market (provided that it then satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market). The Company is monitoring its MVLS and will consider its available options to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule.

About Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 31, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Sagaliam intends to continue to pursue the consummation of a business combination with an appropriate target.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

