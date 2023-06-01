PHILIPPINES, June 1 - Press Release

June 1, 2023 Gov't now has stronger case to expel POGOs out of the country --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the government now has a stronger case to expel Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from the country following a revelation that a licensed POGO company has been double-dealing for criminal activities that include human trafficking and crypto-currency scams. "To be honest about it, this brings international shame to us. The Philippines is becoming a scam hub and POGOs are being used as a front for criminal activities including human trafficking," Gatchalian said, referring to a human trafficking case recently uncovered at a POGO hub in Clark, Pampanga. The incident pertains to the rescue of more than one thousand foreign nationals who turned out to be victims of human trafficking rescued from where CGC Technologies, Inc. a licensed POGO service provider, has been operating. Based on records provided by the Clark Development Corp. (CDC), CGC Technologies is a sub-lessee of Sun Valley Clark Corporation, the compound where CGC Tech has been leasing. The two entities share common company executives. "Our resolve to ban POGO operations in the country has become greater now that we have established the fact that the industry is being used as a front for nefarious activities undertaken by organized criminal groups," he emphasized. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian earlier called for the immediate closure of POGOs in the country in a bid to maintain peace and order and sustain economic growth in the country. He also cited a National Bureau of Investigation report that most crimes attributed to POGOs involve human trafficking cases. During a Senate hearing conducted on the human trafficking incident in Clark, it was revealed that the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has been using the concept of establishing a POGO hub in a bid to confine their activities in a specific location. Under PAGCOR rules, the hub should include satellite offices of law enforcement agencies involved in POGO operation including the Bureau of Immigration, the Department of Labor and Employment, and police authorities, among others. Gatchalian noted, however, that PAGCOR has failed to enforce such a rule at the POGO hub in Clark, which is one of 2 hubs so far authorized by the agency. By contrast, the POGO hub design in Clark enabled perpetrators to effectively isolate their human trafficking victims, who were forced to engage in cryptocurrency and love scams victimizing primarily US residents, he noted. "Malinaw na hindi napipigilan ng PAGCOR ang mga maling gawain ng mga POGO at habang nananatili sa bansa ang mga POGO hindi malayong dumami pa ang mga krimen na kasasangkutan nila," he added. Mas tumibay pa ang dahilan para paalisin ang mga POGO sa bansa --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na mas malakas na ang dahilan para sa gobyerno na paalisin sa bansa ang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) kasunod ng natuklasang ginagawang kriminal na aktibidad, tulad ng human trafficking at crypto-currency scam, ng mismong lisensiyadong kumpanya ng POGO. "Sa totoo lang, malaking kahihiyan ito sa ating bansa. Ang Pilipinas ay nagiging isang scam hub at ang mga POGO ay ginagamit bilang isang front para sa mga kriminal na aktibidad kabilang ang human trafficking, " sabi ni Gatchalian, na tumutukoy sa isang kaso ng human trafficking sa Clark, Pampanga matapos itong i-raid. Ang insidente ay nauugnay sa pagsagip sa mahigit isang libong dayuhan na naging biktima ng human trafficking na iniligtas mula sa upisina ng CGC Technologies, Inc., isang lisensyadong POGO service provider. Batay sa mga rekord na ibinigay ng Clark Development Corp. (CDC), ang CGC Technologies ay isang sub-lessee ng Sun Valley Clark Corporation, kung saan nangungupahan ang CGC Tech. Ang Sunvalley at CGC Tech ay may parehong mga executives. "Ang aming pasya na ipagbawal ang mga operasyon ng POGO sa bansa ay naging mas malalim ngayong natuklasan natin ang katotohanan na ang industriya ay ginagamit ng masasamang loob upang isagawa ang kanilang mga organisadong krimen," diin niya. Nauna nang nanawagan ang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means para sa agarang pagsasara ng mga POGO sa bansa sa layuning mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan at makahikayat ng mas maraming mamumuhunan para sa ika-uunlad ng bansa. Binanggit din ng senador ang isang ulat ng National Bureau of Investigation na karamihan sa mga krimen na iniuugnay sa mga POGO ay mga kaso ng human trafficking. Sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senado tungkol sa insidente ng human trafficking sa Clark, nabunyag na ginagamit ng Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) ang konsepto ng pagtatatag ng POGO hub upang maisagawa ang kanilang mga aktibidad sa isang partikular na lokasyon. Sa ilalim ng mga panuntunan ng PAGCOR, dapat isama sa hub ang mga satellite offices ng law enforcement agencies na sangkot sa operasyon ng POGO kabilang ang Bureau of Immigration, Department of Labor and Employment, at ang kapulisan, bukod sa iba pa. Pero bigo ang PAGCOR, aniya, na ipatupad ang naturang panuntunan sa ni-raid na POGO hub sa Clark, isa sa dalawang hub na pinahintulutan ng ahensya. Ang disenyo kasi ng POGO hub sa Clark ay nagbigay-daan sa mga masasamang loob na itago ang kanilang mga biktima ng human trafficking na pilit nilang pinapagtrabaho sa online cryptocurrency at kung anu-ano pang uri ng scam, sabi niya. "Malinaw na hindi napipigilan ng PAGCOR ang mga maling gawain ng mga POGO at habang nananatili sa bansa ang mga ito ay hindi malayong dumami pa ang mga krimen na kasasangkutan nila," pagtatapos niya.