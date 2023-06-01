FW: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3003148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP - Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Norton Rd, Worcester, VT

MISSING PERSON: Alexander Teller

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is searching for a 17 year old man who was reported missing from his home after having a disagreement with his parents. Teller left his residence on foot at approximately 9:00 PM on May 31, 2023. He is described as being 6’1” and weighing 155 pounds. Teller was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, shorts and grey sneakers. All possible known locations or acquaintances have not seen or heard from him and he has no cell phone with him.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.