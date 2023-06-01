Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,973 in the last 365 days.

FW: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

CASE#:  23A3003148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION:  VSP - Berlin

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  9:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Norton Rd, Worcester, VT

 

MISSING PERSON:  Alexander Teller

AGE:  17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Worcester, VT 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   The Vermont State Police is searching for a 17 year old man who was reported missing from his home after having a disagreement with his parents.   Teller left his residence on foot at approximately 9:00 PM on May 31, 2023.  He is described as being 6’1” and weighing 155 pounds.  Teller was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, shorts and grey sneakers.  All possible known locations or acquaintances have not seen or heard from him and he has no cell phone with him. 

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

 

You just read:

FW: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more