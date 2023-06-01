Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market to Register a Revenue CAGR of 4.8% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.8% by 2031.

The global endometrial cancer therapeutics market is registering significant revenue growth, driven by advancements in treatment modalities, a rise in the incidence of endometrial cancer, and an increasing focus on early diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. Endometrial cancer is a common gynecological malignancy that affects the lining of the uterus. The market is expected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, providing lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type of Cancer, Type of Therapy, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The incidence of endometrial cancer has been on the rise globally, primarily due to factors such as increasing obesity rates, hormonal imbalances, and changes in lifestyle patterns. The growing awareness about early diagnosis and timely treatment has led to a surge in demand for effective therapeutics. Endometrial cancer therapeutics play a crucial role in managing the disease, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing quality of life.

Advancements in treatment modalities have significantly contributed to the market growth. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies that specifically address the underlying molecular abnormalities associated with endometrial cancer. These advancements provide opportunities for personalized treatment approaches, tailoring therapy based on individual patient characteristics and tumor profiles. Precision medicine and molecular profiling techniques enable clinicians to identify specific genetic alterations in tumors and select appropriate therapies, leading to improved treatment outcomes.

Furthermore, the market revenue is expanding with the emergence of novel treatment modalities such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which enhance the body's immune response against cancer cells, have shown promising results in clinical trials for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Combination therapies that combine different treatment approaches, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, are being explored to improve response rates and overcome drug resistance.

Recent Development in the Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market:

In February 2023, In the first 12 patients (9 evaluable) enrolled in the Phase 2 OATH clinical trial examining the efficacy of Context's oral progesterone receptor antagonist onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in combination with anastrozole (ANA) to treat hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic endometrial cancer (EC), Context Therapeutics Inc. reported that two patients had achieved a confirmed partial response (PR). In the current Phase 2 OATH clinical study, ONA-XR with ANA revealed a 4-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 77% and an overall response rate (ORR) of 22% in HR+ EC.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for endometrial cancer therapeutics includes:

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Prominent players in the endometrial cancer therapeutics market are actively engaged in clinical trials, collaborations, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their market presence. The competitive landscape is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on developing innovative therapies, improving treatment outcomes, and addressing the unmet needs of patients.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on this, North America accounts for a significant revenue share in the endometrial cancer therapeutics market, attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of endometrial cancer, and robust research and development activities. Europe is also a prominent market, driven by the growing awareness of endometrial cancer and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, improving access to healthcare services, and rising adoption of advanced therapeutics.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company.

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

