Pacific Tourism Organisation Announces New Digital Champions Program

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), is pleased to announce newly appointed Pacific Digital Champions, under the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2).

In support of the SPTO Digital Strategy implementation, the three Champions will deliver digital marketing training in SPTO member countries, and in-person training across the Pacific will be from July to August and virtually through to December 2023.

The Digital Champions are digital marketing experts and training practitioners based in the region:

Tasneem Hussein (based in Nadi, Fiji) – Digital Trainer and Founder of My Fiji Store. Tasneem will train Fiji, Tonga, American Samoa, Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, and Tokelau.

Russell Easther (based in Melbourne, Australia) – Digital Trainer and Founder of Russ will train the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Nauru.

Judith Rodriguez (based in Tahiti) – Digital Marketing Trainer and Consultant. Judith will train New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and Niue.

In acknowledging the announcement and partnership, SPTO Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, mentioned that through collaborative efforts, these consultants would play a pivotal role in driving digital excellence and positioning the Pacific Islands as a premier tourism destination in the digital realm.

“SPTO recognises the potential to build digital skills, knowledge, and experience through these activities is a critical component of NZMFAT project Phase 2 and to the overall implementation of our Digital Strategy. Digital technologies enhance the tourism sector’s capability to effectively market their destinations overseas. The NZMFAT project also recognizes the importance of digital transformation, which has become even more important against the backdrop of post-pandemic recovery.

“With the move towards digital transformation, our SPTO members and stakeholders will be supported through these activities. As the current trends change constantly SPTO has focused on sustainability and digitalization as the future of Pacific Tourism to support and develop new interactive marketing content through these activities. This dedication to ongoing learning and innovation ensures that the consultants can offer valuable guidance in navigating the digital landscape for all our SPTO members and stakeholders,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

SPTO’s lead digital specialist, Danny Cohanpour of Trove Tourism will assist SPTO in overseeing the deliverables of the Digital Champions. Mr. Cohanpour acknowledged the importance of the initiative, in relation to upskilling tourism stakeholders in the region.

“This is the most extensive digital marketing training program of its kind in the Pacific. This program aims to build capacity in digital skills within the NTOs and the Travel Industry Membership by leveraging the expertise of passionate individuals based in the Pacific Islands. The training begins with in-person training in each Pacific Island for July and August 2023 and continues through virtual training until 31st December 2023. The training is customised for each Pacific Island and will be delivered in one-on-one sessions with each Island.