MUR helps 3rd group of Iao Hon Estate property owners set up management committees

MACAU, June 1 - The legal framework for urban renewal, which takes effect on 1 June, will help push forward Iao Hon Estate old neighbourhood renewal project. Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has been continuously helping Iao Hon Estate property owners participate in the project. Recently, MUR has helped property owners of Iao Hon Estate’s Hong Tai House organise condominium owners’ general assembly meetings and set up management committees (also known as property owners’ associations), becoming the third batch of buildings at Iao Hon Estate renewal project that MUR has assisted in the set-up of management committees.

Hong Tai House is one of the seven blocks of flats that make up Iao Hon Estate.

Uniting property owners to make Iao Hon Estate renewal happen

During the meeting, MUR helped property owners deliberate and pass a resolution to elect a committee for the general assembly of condominium owners and chairperson, who would then chair the meeting and prepare the minutes of the meeting; deliberated and passed a resolution on the name of the condominium management committee and to elect the management committee’s members; deliberated and passed a resolution to authorise the management committee to open a bank account for a sinking fund.

Bringing diversity and vibrancy into Iao Hon Estate to be a liveable community

MUR representatives have been meeting property owners of Iao Hon Estate’s Hong Tai House to explain the redevelopment concept plan and encourage meeting attendees to fulfil their rights and responsibilities as property owners, as part of efforts to enhance the living environment and quality of life in the area, creating a diverse new community that incorporates businesses, service, culture and leisure to transform the area into a more vibrant neighbourhood. Meeting attendees agree with the project’s concept plan, participated in the discussions and expressed their opinions.

Ready to start follow-up works at Iao Hon Estate

Since June 2022, MUR has successively helped property owners of Son Lei House, Seng Yee House and Hong Tai House set up management committees for their buildings. As of today, MUR has helped property owners organise 18 condominium owners’ general assembly meetings, and will continue to provide similar assistance for the other blocks of flats that are part of Iao Hon Estate.

MUR will continue to help property owners and provide them with consultation services in response to their needs, and continue to encourage property owners of the other blocks of flats at Iao Hon Estate to organise condominium owners’ general assembly meetings and set up management committees so as to unite property owners to play an active role in the redevelopment process. Once again, MUR urges property owners of Iao Hon Estate to contact MUR during office hours (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) by calling 2888 2263 to discuss the redevelopment plan.