Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 100 Block of K Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the 100 block of K Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.