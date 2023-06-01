Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1900 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect climbed over the counter, causing the employee to flee. The suspect took money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.