Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,917 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:20 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 19-year-old Michael Adams, of Northeast, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more