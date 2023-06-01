Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:20 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 19-year-old Michael Adams, of Northeast, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

