Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival members located two adult male victims. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The second victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services for minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, 51-year-old Amserom Ghebrekidan, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, the first victim succumbed to his injuries. The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Fitsum Ayele Mamo of Southeast, DC.

The charges against Ghebrekidan have been upgraded to Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.