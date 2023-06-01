TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The 2023 Georgetown Neighborhood Library Children’s Pride Parade

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the 2023 Georgetown Neighborhood Library Children’s Pride Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 07:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

R Street, NW from Avon Place, NW to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

R Street, NW from Avon Place, NW to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from approximately 8 a.m. to 1:00 pm.

S Street from Wisconsin Avenue, NW to 32 nd Street, NW

31st and from Avon Lane, NW to 31st Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.