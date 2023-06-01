Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:02 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. During the dispute the suspect brandished a handgun and shot in the direction of the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled the scene. 

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and this video:

https://youtu.be/6DIOTt9QfhA

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

