Bakery China 2023: Avonmore Professional inspires healthy baking with grass-fed creams and dairy product solutions

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avonmore, the No.1 dairy brand of Ireland’s largest dairy company Tirlán, has exhibited the Avonmore Professional cream series at Bakery China 2023.

The event is the leading bakery and confectionery expo in the Asia-Pacific region and showcases new trends in healthy baking with high-quality and innovative ingredient solutions from its base at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Avonmore is a trusted Irish dairy brand and comes from a gentle climate with fertile soil and 80 percent vegetation coverage. It makes it the perfect place for pasture-based dairy farming and Avonmore is committed to producing the best, freshest products for its consumers.

Leveraging Tirlán’s most advanced technologies, its produce has been widely acclaimed for more than 50 years. Today, the farmer-owned cooperative is bringing premium quality and unique flavors with utmost satisfaction to customers in 100 countries around the world.

Chinese consumers are growing more conscious of the benefits of a healthier lifestyles and the safety, quality and traceability of dairy products. Ireland is now a leading exporter of dairy products in China where natural ingredients, healthy products, high quality and strict food safety control and management are key requirements for consumers. All Avonmore products adhere to strict Irish grass-fed standards which give them their unique golden color and pure Irish flavor.

Flavor of Ireland meets diversified consumer demands

On May 23, Avonmore hosted a special Avonmore Professional cream presentation as part of its exhibition at Bakery China 2023.

Ronan Mullin, Ireland's Deputy Consul General in Shanghai opened proceedings at the special event. Among those present were Jim O’Neill, Tirlán Chief Operating & Consumer Officer; Raymond Li, Head of Tirlán China Consumer; Nicola O’Connell, Head of Tirlán International Marketing Consumer; Bob Wang Bo, General Manager of Apple Food Industry; celebrity chef, Ryo Hashimoto, and baking blogger Ma Zhuangshi. They joined the guests to discover how Avonmore Professional cream products spark new inspiration among its users.

Ronan Mullin told those assembled that Tirlán has Origin Green Gold Membership status and explained that as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tirlán works in partnership with its suppliers to farm more sustainably. This allows Ireland to produce sustainable, grass-fed dairy products, while also protecting the environment.

According to market insights, more than 80 percent of consumers say quality is key when selecting dairy products. In a bakery market which is embracing healthy, green products of premium quality, Avonmore Professional stands out for its grass-fed products with superior taste and airy texture - perfectly in line with the market trends.http://www.199it.com/archives/1265498.html

Renowned chefs from around the world are therefore choosing technically agile and professionally consistent Avonmore cream and dairy products to create unforgettable delicacies. In addition to the natural and pure flavor of Ireland, the Avonmore products are easily whipped into shape and maintain well, with different butterfat ratio options to meet various demands for both cooking and baking.

These include:

35.1%: suitable for home baking and bakeries with a balance of flavor, practicality, and cost;

35.5%: high-performance cream for whipping and maintains stable form, suitable for beverage shops that have high requirements for cream stability to ensure standardised delivery;

38%: one of the few high butterfat products in the market, presents richer flavors, and suits boutique bakeries and private baking establishments to bring a luxurious experience.

Avonmore invited famous chefs to showcase marvelous desserts crafted with the Avonmore Professional products at the special event.

Japanese celebrity pastry chef, Ryo Hashimoto, crafted a special dessert with the 35.1% Avonmore Professional cream. The light and airy texture the cream was incorporated to achieve the delicate balance between soft cake and creamy flavor. Ryo Hashimoto also demonstrated how the cream is easily whipped and maintains a stable form when making coffee mousse cake.

Renowned baking blogger Ma Zhuangshi created a special dessert “Kiss of the Rose” with the Avonmore Professional 38% cream. The rich, multi-layer flavor was perfectly blended with the complex yet intriguing fragrances of Dahongpao peppercorn and white chocolate to deliver a rich and unique experience for the palate.

In addition to baking, the Irish brand is also expanding the application of the Avonmore Professional cream series for use in coffee, tea, and ice cream, promoting the natural and healthy grass-fed cream products from Ireland through even more potential channels.

In 2022, Glanbia Ireland was rebranded Tirlán. The name combines the Irish words for land (tír) and full (lán) and translates to “land of abundance,” representing “the deep connection and relationship between the co-op, its people and the land.

Nicola O’Connell, Tirlán Head of Consumer Development, noted that balance is at the core of the Tirlán identity, and Tirlán strives to achieve the balance between the nature – which is how it farms, and nurture – producing food and ingredients for its global customers.

Jim O’Neill, Tirlán Chief Operating & Consumer Officer, said: “Tirlán is a leading agribusiness that’s 100 percent owned by Irish farmers, providing high-quality dairy products and cereal ingredients all over the world. With 11 high-tech processing facilities, we process 3 billion liters of milk every year. All of our brands are established on the foundation of long-standing family farming traditions.

“We’ve brought the premium milk and cereals produced by 5,016 Irish family farms to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.”

As Chinese consumers seek a healthier lifestyle and green, all-natural dairy products, Avonmore, a deeply rooted Irish brand, will continue to bring natural, grass-fed milk and cream to markets around the world, promoting a healthy lifestyle for more people.