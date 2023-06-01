Manchin Announces $12 Million to Upgrade Water Infrastructure in Davis, Buckhannon

May 31, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $12,037,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Canaan Valley Public Service District and the Hodgeville Public Service District. The funding will support upgrading and improving water infrastructure in Davis, Buckhannon and the surrounding communities.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $12 million in constructing a new water treatment plant in Davis and upgrading water infrastructure in Buckhannon, which will promote safe drinking water and reduce utility costs for the surrounding communities,” Senator Manchin said. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: