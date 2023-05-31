Race fans Plan ahead to avoid the yellow flag at Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend in Metro East

ILLINOIS, May 31 - NASCAR Cup Series, other special events return to Madison





MADISON - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding the public and everyone planning to attend this weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300 about traffic and travel impacts in the Metro East, advising people to plan ahead even if you're just passing through the area. More than 65,000 people are expected to attend the NASCAR Truck Series race, NASCAR Cup Series race, concerts and other special events at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on June 2, 3 and 4.





"Enjoy Illinois 300 is a showcase event for our state. By taking a few minutes to plan your schedule and prepare, you can help ensure another safe and successful weekend for everyone," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Whether you're attending the Enjoy Illinois 300 events or traveling through the area, we want you to buckle up, drive sober and be patient so everyone makes it to their destination safely."





For motorists traveling near the raceway, traffic congestion and road restrictions should be expected between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday along Interstate 55/70, Illinois 203 and Collinsville Road. Southbound Illinois 203 will be closed to through traffic between Bend Road and I-55/70.





For those planning to attend any of the events, arrive early and follow the signs near the track and the directions of law enforcement. Public transportation is also available on Saturday and Sunday. For detailed transportation information for ticketholders, including instructions on how to access public transportation shuttles, click here or visit the World Wide Technology Raceway page at www.wwtraceway.com





"Plan for slow traffic and extra time this weekend if you are driving near the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Leave the speeding to the drivers on the track!"





Anyone traveling through the area can expect occasional delays and should allow extra time for trips. If you are not attending Enjoy Illinois 300 events, driving near the raceway is discouraged and the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs at all times, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for police, workers, pedestrians, and equipment.



