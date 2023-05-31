Gov. Pritzker Visits Springfield and Champaign to Highlight Transformative Education Investments in FY24 Budget

ILLINOIS, May 31 - The Governor's fifth balanced budget includes historic investments in higher education and early childhood





SPRINGFIELD— Following the passage of the FY24 budget agreement, Governor JB Pritzker held events in Springfield and Champaign to highlight key investments and reaffirm his administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility. The FY24 balanced budget makes transformative investments in early childhood, k-12 schools, higher education, workforce development, and efforts to fight violence and poverty. The tour began today at the University of Illinois Springfield where he was joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and state and local officials to amplify historic investments in higher education.





"Illinois' colleges and universities are the most powerful tools we have to build prosperity in all our communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Investing in our higher education ecosystem opens doors to new careers, higher wages, and lifelong dreams - making new beginnings possible for all Illinoisans. It's a smart investment I'm proud we get to make."





"Access to education has the ability to change the trajectory of an individual's life, but also the trajectory for their families and communities," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Illinois is building on our commitment to quality education for all with historic investments, and we will continue the work to ensure the people of our state are supported from cradle to career so everyone has the tools to reach a bright future."





The FY24 budget continues to make college more affordable with historic increases in funding for public universities and financial aid. With an additional $100 million in MAP grant funding, virtually everyone at or below the median income can attend community college for free and more students will receive more aid than ever before. To further expand college affordability, the FY24 budget also increases funding for AIM High merit-based scholarships by $15 million to reach $50 million.





"The road to a stronger Illinois starts in our classrooms, our lecture halls, and our career training centers," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "Every child deserves a world-class education, regardless of their zip code. Every family should be able to find affordable, enriching childcare and early childhood education. Every student should have the option of a college education without the burden of inescapable debt. And everyone who is ready to work hard should have the training they need to excel at high-wage careers, even in the most competitive economy. This is what our Central Illinois families believe, and this budget is about making that a reality."





The Governor continued his state-wide tour at International Prep Academy in Champaign, Illinois. There, he was joined by Lt. Governor Stratton, ISBE State Superintendent Dr. Sanders, and state and local officials to highlight investments in early childhood education, the new teacher vacancy grant pilot program, and evidence-based funding.





"Greater access to early childhood services is a two-way street: more opportunities for children, but also greater investments for providers to hire, train, and keep quality staff," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Smart Start will pair higher wages with the Early Childhood ACE Scholarship program, allowing us to expand the pipeline of early childhood educators in Illinois. By supporting and stabilizing this workforce, staff will have more resources and more time to focus on what this job is all about: our children."





The FY24 budget includes the Smart Start Illinois plan, which invests $250 million to eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the childcare workforce, expand early intervention and home visiting programs, and includes funding to begin the overhaul of the childcare payment management system.





Along with the Smart Start Illinois Plan, the FY24 budget includes $1.6 million to launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library statewide. This initiative allows families to register their children to receive free, high-quality books in the mailfrom birth to age five, no matter a family's income.





"This year's budget invests in the next generation by providing increased funding for need-based tuition assistance and job training programs that build the workforce pipeline and increase enrollment at our community colleges and universities," said State Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign). "I was proud to support this budget, because it is responsible, helps our local economy and protects funding for those who need it most."





"This year's budget not only sets up Illinois families and children for a stable financial future, it also does this while being fiscally responsible," said State Rep. Carol Ammons, (D-Urbana). "By investing in early childhood education, universal full-day kindergarten, expanding financial aid including $100 million for MAP grants and giving universities the resources, they need to prepare students for the future, we are putting the everyday needs of children and our community first. For the fifth year in a row, we are making these strong investments while working within our means. I am proud of our work on this budget, and I am excited to work with my community on moving us forward."











