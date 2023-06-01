Get Ready NOW: Hurricane Season Starts Tomorrow

New York, NY — With hurricane season upon us, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) encourages residents in Puerto Rico to get their families and property ready now. Taking early preparedness steps enhances the response and recovery processes from these severe weather events.

“Getting ready for hurricane season should be a routine to residents in the Caribbean area since it only takes one weather event to destroy properties and threat lives. We all have learned that the tough way”, said David Warrington, FEMA Region 2 Administrator. “While keeping a consistent pace on current recovery operations due to hurricanes Fiona and Maria, and other events, FEMA maintains a complete workforce solely focused on providing Puerto Rico with preparedness resources to be ready for the next emergency incident.”

To support and build up the response capacities of the Government of Puerto Rico, FEMA has coordinated through the Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico (CAO-PR) a series of preparedness initiatives that integrate lessons learned into exercises, drills, seminars, and workshops, where local, state, and federal stakeholders bring their experience and knowledge to develop a whole community approach to emergency preparedness. This constant, direct interaction has developed mutual respect and trust bonds which are instrumental before, during and after response and recovery operations.

“We continue to work with our state counterparts and provide preparedness resources to all sectors involved in preparedness, whether municipalities, private sector, non-profit and faith-based entities, so that they are ready to assist and support. We have hired and trained additional personnel and have increased our supply of communication equipment to reinforce federal communication capabilities. We will continue our deep commitment with our communities because they are taking the steps before a disaster strikes,” said Orlando Olivera, CAO-PR Coordinator.

FEMA is ready to provide immediate resources, including personnel, as well as the commodities available in warehouses strategically located throughout the island with more than 8.8 million liters of water, more than 6 million ready-to-eat meals (MREs), more than 200 generators, more than 90,000 tarps, more than 28,000 plastic covers and more than 10,300 cots, among other emergency supplies.

“Get ready now. Download the FEMA App to your device and follow its recommendations. Our team is ready to support the government of Puerto Rico as we move forward with all emergency preparedness efforts. Our team is committed to that goal, working alongside our whole community partners; now is your tun,” concluded Regional Administrator Warrington.

Individuals living in flood and landslide prone, or similar hazards areas should identify evacuation routes and the nearest shelters. Create a support network of relatives, friends and others who can help you in an emergency and remember to get enough supplies and medications for at least a week, including a gallon of water daily for each family member, and for pets.

To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit: ready.gov or the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau website for additional information.

